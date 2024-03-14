Morocco sends humanitarian aid to Gaza via land route in solidarity with Palestinians

At the instructions of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, Morocco has dispatched, on March 12. 2024, humanitarian aid, including over 40 tons of foodstuffs and basic products, to the Palestinian population in Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds. This aid, which coincides with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population, notably the most vulnerable layers of the society.

Besides the institutional aid, deployed notably through the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, the King has covered, from his personal funds, a large part of the dispatched aid, particularly the one delivered to babies and young children. Since the outbreak of armed hostilities more than five months ago, Morocco has successfully been able to dispatch this new batch of humanitarian aid, through land route, which will be delivered directly to recipient populations. The dispatching of the Moroccan assistance to Gaza by land is a humanitarian breakthrough, considering that the kingdom is the first country to do so since the outburst of this conflict.

Aid on its way to Palestine. Until now, any aid destined for the population of Gaza either went through Egypt, via the Rafah crossing, or was air-dropped from planes. The latter option entails several risks, including the destruction of the air-dropped foodstuffs, or the falling of cargoes on the population, which may kill or injure some people. For this reason, it was decided that the Moroccan aid will be conveyed through the land route. Aid for Palestine being loaded onto Moroccan trucks. Actually, the dispatching of the Moroccan assistance by land has shown once more the great leadership of the Moroccan King.

Indeed, the Monarch, Mohammed VI, has achieved what other countries have been unable to obtain, as to ensure that the land route was opened to deliver his country’s aid. This is mainly thanks to his weight and position on the international scene. The large-scale humanitarian operation for the Palestinian population confirms the effective commitment and continued solicitude of Morocco for the Palestinian cause. Moreover, King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, has instructed Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency to provide a humanitarian aid to the populations of the Holy City Al Quds.

As a result, 2 000 food baskets will be distributed to 2 000 households in Al Quds, and 1 000 meals will be served daily for Palestinians in the City. The aid also provides for setting up an emergency co-ordination room in the Jerusalem Hospital. This is not Morocco’s first humanitarian operation in support of the Palestinians. In 2023, Moroccan aircraft transported 25 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, delivered via the Rafah crossing from Egypt. In 2018, the kingdom deployed a medical-surgical field hospital in Gaza. Therefore, Morocco’s humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in Gaza and Al Quds is part of a long tradition of active and concrete solidarity with Palestine. It reflects Morocco’s bold role, constant commitment, and long-standing support for the Palestinian cause.