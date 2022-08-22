Moshe Ndiki and Musa Khawula’s alleged physical fight causes stir on social media

Can it be that celebrities have had it with Musa Khawula’s exaggerated posts? This comes after Twitter woke up to the jaw-dropping news that renowned media personality Moshe Ndiki and popular gossip blogger Musa Khawula were reportedly involved in a physical altercation.

As expected, the pair had taken the centre of the discourse across social platforms as people debated on who was wrong or right. Moshe Ndiki Khawula has been on the radar in the past few months for dishing out celebrity news and spicing it up to keep people glued to his Twitter account.

With the nature of gossip that he writes on his Twitter account, some have even suggested that he does not frequent public areas, for his safety. Those who have never landed on his posts are said to be lucky as he does not miss anyone, even if it means making up stories erroneously. In a video circulating on social media, the two are seen being separated by guards after what looked like an intense fight.

A few hours before the apparent fight, Khawula had written about Ndiki’s acting skills and many suspect that that may have led to the dispute. “Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rent apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can’t act, can he?” Khawula has also initiated a petition to have Ndiki axed by “Gomora” for an alleged assault.

