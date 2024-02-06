Moshe Ndiki expresses love for his new born bundles of joy as he steps into fatherhood chapter

Moshe Ndiki's excitement as he enters parenthood is admirable. Ndiki shared a heartfelt post announcing the arrival of his twins born via surrogacy. “Thank you, bawo. Born healthy and living, two boys. Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki. This is my world,” he shared.

The television host and actor has always been candid about his desire to become a father, leading to the birth of his babies. He further thanked his surrogate and egg donor. “Today we went on our final ‘can we tell people’ scan, and I couldn’t be happier. What a journey, what a dream come true. Between keeping it a secret and getting our go-ahead, all, if not most, of my friends and family, knew because Yho Good news, Iyandisinda Mna.

“I’ve prayed for this miracle of just being a dad and also for this gift to myself on my 31st birthday: my mom, who is now a soon-to-be grandmother. I have no words for God’s mercy and love for me. For the past 2 years, I’ve tried to live and build a life where me and my child could be good, comfortable, safe, and loved, and God said, ‘Because uphapha, bambo twins. bamba TWINS’. It’s a funny story how that happened, but I thank God and my surrogate, my surrogate husband, and my family. My egg donor, thank you, thank you,” said Ndiki on Instagram. In addition to becoming a father for the first time, Ndiki also celebrated the premiere of his reality show on Mzansi Magic, ‘Moshe Ndiki’s Journey to Fatherhood’, which follows him as he navigates the path of parenting. It also provides an insight into his family-starting path; his choice pits contemporary parenting against enduring traditions.