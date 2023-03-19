Motorists and communities are urged to be cautious over the weekend

Johannesburg – Sello Lehari, MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management in North West, has urged drivers and the community at large to exercise caution and work with law enforcement over the weekend, including Monday and the holiday on Tuesday. MEC Lehari said the department and law enforcement agencies led by the South African Police Service are on high alert to ensure the safety of residents over the weekend and the first two days of the week.

"Our law enforcement agencies will be highly visible and do all they can to protect our communities, and we also need them to come on board to work with us because criminals continue to victimize our people in their daily lives, including motorists." "We further alert communities to be extra cautious during load shedding schedules as criminals check the schedule and target households during load shedding, especially at night, so we appeal to our people to make sure that they have locked their doors and closed their windows." "They must be on alert at all times," he said.

He added that in the capital city of the province, Mafikeng, the Mafikeng Music Festival was taking place over the weekend, and it came with an increase in traffic as well as a hive of activity in and around town. "We increased the deployment of law enforcement officials over the weekend in strategic areas within Mafikeng to ensure that discipline and compliance of the highest order were maintained." "The increase in police visibility will ensure that safety in the capital is preserved, therefore all systems have been put in place to deal with lawlessness accordingly," said MEC Lehari.