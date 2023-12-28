Motorists urged to be responsible when driving as over 700 fatalities recorded across the country

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga revealed that more than 700 people have died on South African roads since the beginning of December, citing human conduct as the leading cause. As many continue to travel to different destinations for December festivities, Chikunga voiced concerns about many issues that contribute to numerous fatalities, including driving under the influence, speeding, driving cars that are not fit for the road, and driving without a legal licence.

It is revealed that Gauteng had the most crashes (148), KwaZulu-Natal had 138, the Eastern Cape had 99, Mpumalanga had 77, and the Free State had 63. Limpopo had 59 crashes, the Western Cape had 57, the North West had 50, and the Northern Cape had 25. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) revealed that it has been glaring that those fatal crashes start increasing after hours from 7pm to 8pm, followed by 10pm to 11pm, and in the early hours of the morning between 1am and 2am. A new phenomenon is the emergence of crashes between 9am and 11am on Monday and Tuesday.

The corporation revealed statistics days ago that crashes have decreased by 0.8% compared with the same period last year, leading to a 4.3% decline in fatalities. It is further stated that fatal road crash distribution has remained constant over the last five years, with a few provinces contributing 80% of the fatalities over the last five years, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape. The top five critical routes that have seen more fatal crashes take place during the past five-year period are: Mpumalanga (Kwamhlanga)-R71; Limpopo (Mankweng)-R71; Eastern Cape (Dutywa)-N2; Eastern Cape (Mount Ayliff)-N2; and Limpopo (Naboomspruit)-N1.

In total, 719 fatalities have been recorded in the first three weeks of the 2023/24 festive season, compared with 751 in the same period last year. Sharing festive safety advice, Chikunga said: “All road users are reminded to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before going out, take regular breaks when driving long distances, and cross the streets at marked intersections.” She also urged motorists to be more responsible while driving.

“Let us be responsible on the roads this festive season and save lives. Motorists, ensure that your vehicles are road-worthy and obey the rules of the road without exception. Pedestrians, please cross the streets at marked intersections and wear bright clothes when walking in the dark. We wish you a safe and merry festive season,” said Chikunga. The provincial breakdown of fatalities is as follows: * Gauteng has recorded 187 fatalities, which is a 23.8% increase compared with last year.

* KwaZulu Natal-has recorded 135 fatalities, which is a 6.3% decrease compared with last year. * Limpopo has recorded 88 fatalities, which is the same as the previous year. * Mpumalanga has recorded 81 fatalities, which is a 6.6% increase compared with last year.

* The Western Cape has recorded 76 fatalities, which is a 1.3% decrease compared with last year. * The Eastern Cape has recorded 59 fatalities, which is a 41.0% decrease compared with last year. * Free State has recorded 49 fatalities, which is a 7.0% decrease compared with last year.