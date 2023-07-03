Motorists urged to drive carefully after two separate accidents on N4 claim four lives, near Zeerust

Johannesburg - The North West MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari, sent his deepest condolences to the families of the four people who lost their lives in two different accidents on the N4 near Zeerust on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. According to Lehari, on Sunday afternoon at 5.10pm a bakkie carrying 15 passengers, including a baby whose age has not yet been determined, overturned while overtaking.

Lehari said: "A preliminary investigation by law enforcement determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the perimeter fence of a nearby farm. "A 42-year-old passenger, who is said to be from Brits in Madibeng Municipality, was declared deceased at the scene, and other passengers, including the baby, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. "In another accident on Saturday evening at 7pm, a head-on collision just outside Dinokana on the N4 left three people dead and five people from another vehicle, a man, his wife, and three young children of undetermined ages, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital," said Lehari.