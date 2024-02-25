Motsepe Foundation donates R30m to 26 SRCs for student registration, fees and historical debt

Education is the bridge to a prosperous future, yet many students are unable to cross it because of barriers such as tuition fees and debt. The Motsepe Foundation’s donation is a beacon of hope for South Africa’s future workforce.

The co-founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, announced a donation of R30 million to student representative councils (SRCs) in an effort to minimise the financial burden on students and address the urgent issue of youth unemployment. This donation will assist students with their registration, fees, and outstanding debt. Moloi-Motsepe emphasised the significance of translating insights into tangible actions aimed at dismantling barriers, instilling optimism, and creating pathways to opportunities.

“We must not only reflect on these insights, but also commit to taking actions that will break down barriers, inspire hope, and pave the way for opportunities,” she said. During the Universities in Dialogue meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre, student leaders from 26 universities discussed their concerns and solutions to youth unemployment and the uncertain future of work. The discussions highlighted the critical importance of partnerships between businesses and academic institutions in promoting significant research efforts and addressing the skills and information gap in the labour market.