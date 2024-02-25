Independent Online
Sunday, February 25, 2024

Motsepe Foundation donates R30m to 26 SRCs for student registration, fees and historical debt

Published 2h ago

Education is the bridge to a prosperous future, yet many students are unable to cross it because of barriers such as tuition fees and debt.

The Motsepe Foundation’s donation is a beacon of hope for South Africa’s future workforce.

The co-founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, announced a donation of R30 million to student representative councils (SRCs) in an effort to minimise the financial burden on students and address the urgent issue of youth unemployment.

This donation will assist students with their registration, fees, and outstanding debt.

Moloi-Motsepe emphasised the significance of translating insights into tangible actions aimed at dismantling barriers, instilling optimism, and creating pathways to opportunities.

“We must not only reflect on these insights, but also commit to taking actions that will break down barriers, inspire hope, and pave the way for opportunities,” she said.

During the Universities in Dialogue meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre, student leaders from 26 universities discussed their concerns and solutions to youth unemployment and the uncertain future of work.

The discussions highlighted the critical importance of partnerships between businesses and academic institutions in promoting significant research efforts and addressing the skills and information gap in the labour market.

The R30m donation aims to promote support from other private and non-profit stakeholders that stand to benefit from an educated and skilled youth population.

The Star

Nobukhosi Tshabalala

Related Topics:

educationGautengSouth AfricaPatrice MotsepeHigher EducationUniversitiesStudents