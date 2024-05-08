Mourners described Dr Motsuenyane as embodiment of integrity

A towering figure, pioneer of black business and an embodiment of African development, Dr Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane was on Tuesday celebrated by colleague’s and peers at his memorial service in Gallagher Estate, Midrand. Speaker after speaker reflected on the profound impact and humility Dr Motsuenyane embodied as a human being.

Mokgethi Motsuenyane, speaking on behalf of his grandfather's grandchildren, described him as a morally upright person who instilled purpose in their lives. Mokgethi emphasised that his grandfather ensured they pursued and achieved everything they aspired to. “He loved when we had plans or initiatives that would advance the community around us. He once said he didn’t choose to be a leader but people chose him to be a leader,” he added. Mokgethi said, as his grandchildren, they wanted to inherit their grandfather’s spirit of gratitude.

Motsuenyane is known for founding Nafcoc and African Bank. The South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago described Motsuenyane as a resilient businessman who refused to give in to oppression he was subjected to by the then-Reserve Bank leaders. Kganyago said his generation were encouraged by his resilience in his dream to establish a bank that sought to serve the underserved communities.

He detailed how Motsuenyane got his inspiration of wanting to establish a black-owned bank from the black business community in America, who made him realise that the dream was possible. “The clarity of their strategy made the Barclays Bank in the United States to invest in their bank. The bank did not only invest but took some of the executives to training. Even when the then reserve bank made their lives difficult, like a true entrepreneurs they did not give up,” Kganyago explained. Furthermore, he noted that Motsuenyane remained steadfast in pursuing his original vision for establishing a bank.

Addressing the thousands of mourners in attendance, Kganyago emphasised Motsuenyane's desire for his legacy to endure beyond his passing, ensuring that his foundation would not perish with him. Speaking on behalf of Premier Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo -Ralehoko thanked the family for sharing Motsuenyane with the public. Nkomo-Ralehoko also urged businesses to continue his legacy of championing the upliftment of black people.

“His news of passing, left us with a deep sadness. His absence leave a void in our lives. In his memory, we do not only find sorrow but what he stood for and the development of our country,” she said. The MEC also expressed that Motsuenyane's legacy serves as a driving force for them to strive for improvement and to ensure positive transformations in the lives of the marginalised. “Legacy is not leaving something for you, but leaving something in people. Mostuenyane has indeed left us with something.”

A long-time friend and National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Nafcoc’s) Pogiso Modise described Motsuenyane as belonging to the group of leaders dedicated to the advancement and upliftment of others. Modise highlighted Motsuenyane's tireless efforts in fostering development within communities. He said there were many challenges facing them when they wanted to register African Bank, adding that those challenges never discouraged them.

“The mindset of black people of wanting to see others fail was a major challenge. The other challenge was that as black people then we did not have qualified black people to take charge of our bank,” Modise added. He said Motsuenyane started the bank to develop the African children. Modise alluded that prior to Motsuenyane’s passing, they were planing on repurchasing the African Bank again.

He continued to say that Motsuenyane’s dream would leave on as they would continue to strive to get back the African Bank, back to the people. The Joyous Celebration ensemble provided solace to the grieving family, friends, and colleagues with their heartfelt performance, soothing the mourners with their sombre rendition. Many mourners said Motsuenyane would not only be remembered behind high walls, but he would also be remembered for being around ordinary people and members of his community.