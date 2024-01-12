Mpumalanga is abuzz with activities as the ANC celebrates birthday

ANC members from different corners of life have touched down in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, to celebrate the 112th birthday of the party. Thousands are expected to converge at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address.

The build-up to this event has seen a business boom with scores of people checking into hotels and guest houses in Mbombela and surrounding areas. This week has seen a flurry of activities as the party got in touch with different communities. Yesterday, the ANC national leadership, accompanied by the provincial leadership, continued interacting with the people of Mpumalanga. This engagement was part of the build-up activities for Saturday. Some of the preliminary events included the NEC meeting to finalise the January 8th Statement.

The start of the week has not been without controversy, particularly after secretary-general Fikile Mbalula put the party’s name under scrutiny with remarks he made. He called the party’s identity into question after admitting that the ANC lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma in the Nkandla “fire pool” controversy. “The Constitutional Court, chaired by Mogoeng Mogoeng, issued a judgment against Jacob Zuma, but the ANC stood by him. Zuma now says he can't stand President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said in a clip that has since commanded attention on social media.

Some of the events preceding the main event include the annual BF colloquium and exhibition led by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, a mass mobilisation, walkabout, a blitz led by ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile; a visit to the Kabokweni Taxi Rank, a blitz led by ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and a presidential gala dinner. During some of the activities, Mbalula highlighted that one of the party’s projects was job creation. “Job creation is one of our key projects for social transformation. We are creating jobs, and also creating an enabling environment for job creation.”