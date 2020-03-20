Mpumalanga is ready to deal with Covid-19, says Health MEC

Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini, who visited the Mananga and Lebombo border gates on Thursday, said her province was ready to deal with Covid-19. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recently announced that three border posts linking to Mozambique will shut down, leaving Lebombo as the only border gate in operation. The Mananga border post between South Africa and Swaziland is also in operation. “These border gates are still operating, the countries they lead to - being Mozambique and Swaziland - weren't identified with coronavirus cases. However, despite that, I'm fairly satisfied with what I found at these borders. There are measures in place to counter the spread of coronavirus.” The MEC added that people travelling in and out of the country via the borders are subject to thorough screening procedures.

“We are taking no chances at the moment, especially with people travelling. We've also prioritised the safety of staff members working at these border gates.”

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Mpumalanga. The patients have been put under quarantine.

“These are cases of people who travelled to France, Italy and the US and they have since tested positive.”

Manzini said a task team from the Health Department was tracing the movement of infected people after they arrived back in the country. “This will help us manage the outbreak; we need to know where they went and who they interacted with.”

Rob Ferreira Hospital will serve as an isolation centre for treatment of people infected with coronavirus.

The Star