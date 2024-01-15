Mr Supranational SA social media platforms to open entries for hopefuls

The Mister Supranational team recently bid farewell to franchise holder and showbiz icon Wayne Stafford after his untimely death. Stafford was an influential figure in the South African fashion and entertainment industry, and as a result, those who worked closely with him have vowed to continue to honour his excellent legacy.

It is reported that the Mr Supranational South Africa 2024 experience is set to continue in his absence. Business partner Celia Mostert said she wants to finish what he started as a tribute to his incredible legacy. “Having been friends for 21 years, Wayne’s passing left a huge void in my life. He loved being the national director of South Africa for Mr Supranational, Anton, and I wanted to finish what he started as a tribute to his incredible legacy.”

“Due to time constraints because of the international event starting in June 2024, we had to be realistic and change the format,” Anton Mostert added. In an effort to reach as many South African men between the ages of 20 and 34 as possible, the experience will now include an online event. “We want to start within the comfort of their own homes, wherever they are, as we try to find the best possible representative for South Africa in Poland later this year,” the Mosterts stated.

Following Lalela Mswane’s victory as Miss Supranational 2022, the Supranational brand has become considerably more well-known and acknowledged in South Africa. Mswane was the previous Miss South Africa 2021. The winner of Mr Supranational SA will become the next brand ambassador and win an all-expenses-paid trip to Poland to represent South Africa at the Mr Supranational 2024. Tylo Riberio, the current Mr Supranational, will hand over the title to his successor. Riberio also won the Mr Supranational Africa 2023 title at the international competition.