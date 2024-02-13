Mpumi '“Mrs Mops'” Mophatlane has promised a fascinating experience as the countdown to the second season of The Mommy Club begins on February 19. Mophatlane, who was accused of being an instigator, says she is in a peaceful state of mind and will not prove herself to anyone.

“I am at a point where I do not care to prove myself to anyone. I am always a happy and positive person, but sometimes people take that for granted. I will still be me. I will still be very classy and cordial with the ladies, but if anyone wants to come for me, they might see my bad side, and trust me, it won’t be pretty,” she says. The Mommy Club, a reality series about Johannesburg’s most attractive mothers who appear to have it all, provides an all-access glimpse into the lives of the wealthy and the individuals who assist them in developing their empires and nurturing their children. Season 2 features returning cast members Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai, and Ratile, who are joined by new faces Jabulile Sande and Nozipho Ntshangase.

In the second season of the show, the returning cast members talked about what they would be bringing to the table. Her Majesty believes that by not defending herself more during the first season, she let a lot of people down. “In the first season, I let a lot of things slide, but now I am ready to stand up for myself at all times. If anyone wants to come at me sideways, they are going to get it ten times more. I am no longer going to put my feelings aside for the sake of peace; if it must burn, let it burn,” says Her Majesty.

Nunurai shares how she has grown since her first season on the show. “Coming into the new season, there is a certain level of growth in me. I am now very mindful of how I react to disrespect. I now take more time to react; I think I am no longer impulsive. I am just taking it easy and trying to be peaceful with everyone, but trust me, if I am provoked, the old Nunurai will be back.’’ Ratile is all about having a positive state of mind leading into the second season.