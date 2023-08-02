Mtanga and Nakaambo will host Basadi in Music Awards carpet

Johannesburg - Pamela Mtanga and Robyn Nakaambo, known for their charismatic on-stage personalities, have landed coveted job of hosting this year's Basadi in Music Awards red carpet. The announcement comes after Khanyi Mbau was unveiled as the host of the prestigious affair.

Speaking about the opportunity, Nakaambo said she was beside herself with excitement and could not wait for the day of the event. "I am truly grateful to the SofnFree team for granting me such a fantastic opportunity to co-host the red carpet for the annual Basadi in Music Awards. I promise to deliver a phenomenal experience alongside Pamela Mtanga as we celebrate and honour the incredible women in the music industry. It is an honour to be a part of this empowering event, and I cannot wait to make it an unforgettable night for everyone." Mtanga said she too could not wait to shine the spotlight on the achievements of women as advocates for their empowerment.

"As a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, it is an honour to be part of the Basadi in Music Awards as a red-carpet host. I look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women in music and beyond. This event is not just about celebrating talent; it’s about recognising women's resilience, creativity, and strength in the industry. Together, with Robyn Nakaambo, we will make this red carpet experience one that celebrates and uplifts every remarkable woman on the night." BIMA CEO Hloni Modise said: "We are thrilled to have Robyn Nakaambo and Pamela Mtanga as our red carpet hosts for the Basadi in Music Awards. These women have made remarkable contributions to the media industry and possess a magnetic presence and versatile skills, which will undoubtedly add an extra touch of glamour to the evening. With them at the helm, we can expect an unforgettable red carpet experience, where designer garments and fabulous looks will blend seamlessly with our theme of 'African royalty and sneakers,' celebrating the essence of style, culture, and individuality." Joburg City Theatres CEO, Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, commented on Mbau’s announcement as the host of the event, saying that with her undeniable talent, magnetic personality, and unparalleled charisma, Mbau was set to captivate audiences around the world.