Multi-Party Charter youth leaders call on fellow young people to register to vote

The Multi-Party Charter (MPC) youth leaders and their national leaders gathered at the City of Joburg Hall for the multi-party registration weekend rally to urge young people to go out and register to vote this weekend. Youth leaders from the DA, IFP, ActionSA, FF Plus, ACDP, UIM, Isanco and other parties under the Multi-Party Charter gathered for a day of song and dance and finalisation of their respective voter registration campaign this weekend.

The gathering comes a day after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), announced that this year’s voters roll has surpassed the 27 million mark, marking a first for South Africa. During a media briefing outlining the commission’s plans for this weekend, held in Centurion, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said he was happy to have achieved this staggering milestone just days before the second voter registration set for Saturday and Sunday. This round of registration comes hot on the heels of the first voter registration weekend which took place on November 18 and 19.

Isanco’s youth representative, Odwa Mbangwa, told young people at the rally that young people need to take a stand against the ANC’s failures to solve issues affecting them. “In 2024, I am taking a stand against things that do not serve me. I am taking against the people who are denying me opportunities, jobs, business opportunities, education. I am turning 35 this year, and when I go look for a job, I am told I am over 35. So, the only hope for young people is the Multi-Party Charter. Let us register to vote so we can unseat what has been denying us opportunities,” he said. Prudence Mabasa of the ACDP called on young people to take responsibility and matters into their own hands, saying only the ballot will be able to bring them the freedom they deserve.

Mabasa said young people have the power through their more than 18 million capacity to make a change for the better these coming elections. “Young people are the sleeping giants of this nation. The 14 million unregistered young people can unseat the current government, and if young people want change they must vote for change, which is why I say let us go out and register to vote, including those who are in Switzerland and other countries of the world. They must vote so that they can return to the country of their birth,” she said. ActionSA’s national youth chairperson, Hluphi Gafane, said the country’s young people can ill afford to continue to vote for a government that only cares for itself and not the citizens of this country

“What we deserve as young people is to have a government that not only cares and caters for themselves, but a government that cares and caters for every one of us. I do not have a problem with our leaders, but only young people have what it takes to change this country for the better. We are the change that we need,” she said. DA Youth leader Nicholas Nyati said the struggle to access free higher education was the biggest struggle for young people, adding that only a vote for the MPC would bring about formidable change for young people and the rest of the country’s citizens. “We will bring jobs to every home and ensure that young people get access to higher education, because Blade Nzimande is failing us. Only a vote for the MPC will be able to guarantee this kind of change,” he said.

