Two suspects arrested for stabbing a coworker in Gauteng and a student in the Western Cape will continue to be held in custody as their murder cases have been rescheduled to the following Monday. In both cases, these individuals shocked the South African public by brutally stabbing their victims multiple times in broad daylight, with bystanders capturing the disturbing incidents on video, which quickly spread across various social media platforms.

The video footage depicts Boinehelo Lefefa, 43, tearing open the victim's abdomen, revealing their intestines.He even took a selfie with the body lying on the ground. Both Lefefa and the victim were employees at Sibanye Stillwater in the West of Johannesburg. This incident took place at Leseding Hostel, where they both resided, on Thursday. Lefefa was arrested on Saturday. The motive of the killing, at this stage, remain unclear.

Lefefa made a brief appearance in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court for a murder charge. Lefefa appeared in court without legal representation and expressed his intention to enlist the services of a private attorney. He informed the court that he had no prior criminal convictions, ongoing legal cases, or outstanding arrest warrants. Additionally, Lefefa informed the court that he was currently fulfilling his child maintenance obligations.

Magistrate Carol Van Heerden asked Lefefa to suggest the number of days he would need to get a lawyer. “I need about seven days in order for me to get a private lawyer,” said Lefefa. That was when Van Heerden postponed the case to November 20 for bail hearing.

The courtroom was packed, and many of the public who attended the court proceedings expressed a desire to see the suspect. “I came here to see the person who did this painful thing, I want the court to throw him in jail,” said one woman. Another one said she went to court so that she could hear his side of the story, she said people should not judge as the truth is unknown at this stage.