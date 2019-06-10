The late Daniel Bakwela was stabbed to death at school.

The 16-year-old pupil who was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil in an alleged gang-related brawl at Forest High School had a pending armed robbery case at the time of his death. According to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane, the teenager's matter was supposed to have been heard in August at the same court where his killer, Mohamed Mwela appeared on Monday and was granted bail.

Mwela, 19, faces a murder charge for killing Daniel Bakwela as well as two counts of attempted murder for stabbing and injuring two other pupils.

He was granted R5 000 bail at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

Mjonodwane said they had requested Bakwela’s death certificate so they could officially withdraw charges as he is now dead.

“The deceased was facing a criminal charge of armed robbery in this same court. We would need the death certificate so that charges can be formally withdrawn now that he is deceased. One of his friends who were stabbed also faces the same charge,” she said.

In granting Mwela bail, magistrate Basimane Molwane said the accused was not allowed to communicate with witnesses, must surrender his passport if he has one and was also not allowed at Forest High School or Turffontein.

At the proceedings, Mwela could hardly hold tears back. His sister who asked not to be named said the family was going to pray to raise the bail money.

Bakwela’s family did not take the news well and believed that the justice system was victimising them because they were foreigners.

They stormed out of court chanting with banners written: "No bail for a criminal; we need justice for our son."

His emotional uncle Guio Dzamba said: “I am not in a position to speak right now. Maybe after the memorial service tomorrow,”.

The case was postponed to July 10.

The Star