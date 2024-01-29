Musa Keys celebrates a watershed moment in his career with Grammy nomination

Musa Keys has been consistent in making a name for himself as a music artist beyond South Africa. Having collaborated with one of Africa’s music giants, Davido, on their smash hit song Unavailable, the star has been on a winning streak.

Musa Keys and Davido. Picture: Instagram This much-loved song has earned him a prestigious Grammy award, a monumental achievement that reverberates through the South African and African music business. This gifted musician, who is only 23, has become not only the youngest male nominee from South Africa but has also blazed a new path for the Amapiano genre. The recognition comes in the form of a nomination in the esteemed Best African Music Performance category, acknowledging his remarkable contribution to the song.

While celebrities across the globe celebrate their nominations in different ways, Musa Keys was honoured at an exclusive Grammy nomination celebration, which was also a tribute to his achievements and showcased the outstanding South African and African talent making international waves. This year’s Grammy Awards have a stellar list of South Africans nominated, such as Musa Keys, Tyla, Just 6, and Trevor Noah, alongside other African nominees such as Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake. The Grammy nomination celebration was an unparalleled prelude to the imminent Grammy Awards ceremony and served as a reminder of the boundless talent that the nation and Africa possess.

Zakes Bantwini, who was part of the class celebrations, expressed how thrilled he was to speak about the SA stars representing the country. “I am thrilled and honoured to be part of the African Nominees Celebration Campaign 2024 ahead of Grammy Week. The representation of South African artists and the growing presence of African talent at the Grammys is a testament to the vibrancy and richness of our music. “It is incredible to see how African music has played an integral role in shaping the global music landscape. I congratulate all the Grammy nominees and wish them the best of luck on this remarkable journey,” said Bantwini.