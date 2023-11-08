Musa Keys first homecoming lifestyle event is ‘a dream come true’

After recently receiving an award alongside the multi-talented Nigerian artist Davido, Musa Keys intends to make December in his hometown one to remember. Musa Makamu, better known by his stage name Musa Keys, has formally announced the dates of his first homecoming event, Detty December, which will be held in his hometown of Polokwane, Limpopo, over the holiday season.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Keys mentioned his family and how it feels to be showcasing his talent on his home soil. "Having a strong family upbringing, nothing truly beats coming home for me. We have been blessed with a long and fruitful year of building the Musa Keys brand across the globe. It feels so good to finally be back on home ground to celebrate with my entire city. “Honestly, Detty December is a dream come true for me. As much as it's a scary undertaking, together with my community and backed by my amazing team, we are about to make history in Polokwane.”

Detty December, set to take place on December 27 at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, is a one-of-a-kind music and lifestyle spectacular that captures the essence of the holiday season. The festival will include a mega event presenting multiple music showcases from a top-notch handpicked line-up as well as an immersive cultural experience, with ambitions to welcome an audience of over 40 000 festival visitors. Keys intends to work with his community to develop activities that will give back to the community in a variety of ways.

This year has been eventful for the Selema hitmaker, who is also nominated for the Feather Awards set to happen tomorrow (November 9) at the Market Theatre in Joburg. He will face off with PonaHalo and Yaya Mavundla in the Best Styled Individual category. The 15th annual Feathers Awards are produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation.