Museveni sends Yvonne Chaka Chaka packing from Uganda









Musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu Yvonne Chaka Chaka is back safe in South Africa following her alleged deportation from Uganda. Chaka Chaka was in the east African country where she was supposed to perform on New Year’s Eve. However, reports emanating from Uganda suggest the Umqombothi hitmaker angered authorities when she appeared to be endorsing opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine. At an appearance honouring the political leader, Chaka Chaka encouraged Wine to continue his fight for political freedom in the country. “It is time for young people to take over,” said Chaka Chaka. She said she and her son looked up to him and that he is a hero for young people. “We’ve got our hope in you,” Chaka Chaka said. Ugandan pop star Wine turned leading opposition figure to veteran President Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming 2021 elections. Wine has endured a string of arrests, seen as a bid to silence him. While the Ugandan government insists that she was deported for not having proper travel documents, Chaka Chaka claims she left the country voluntarily.

“I took a decision not to appear this evening in the concert because there were too many things I couldn’t understand and explain. Everything is fine and in order,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chaka Chaka was allegedly escorted to Entebbe airport by the Ugandan police and a team from the immigration department after being detained inside her room at Pearl of Africa Hotel. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Twitter said Chaka Chaka was deported for failing to have a proper visa to perform.

“This was done by the authorities to help maintain the integrity over immigration rules,” Enanga said.

He said he was hopeful Chaka Chaka would perform again in the country.

Wine said he was honoured to be standing next to Chaka Chaka as he grew up listening to “Princess of Africa’s Umqombothi hit”.