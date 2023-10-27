Musical bliss as singer delights air passengers

For award-winning singer and actress, Zolani Mahola of Freshly Ground fame, musical expression knows no bounds. Recently, the former Tsha Tsha actress performed while travelling at 36 000 feet On a flight from Cape Town to Joburg.

In a world where air travel often symbolises routine journeys, the unexpected can elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary. Such was the recent case, as passengers on two flights were treated to a unique and uplifting musically charged surprise. The singer did her thing as part of South African airline LIFT’s ongoing commitment to showcasing local artists, FOR travellers on a 1pm flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg, and a 4pm flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town. These unsuspecting travellers found themselves part of an unparalleled in-flight concert and a silent disco at 36 000 feet, featuring the renowned and inspiring Mahola.

“Performing at 36 000 feet was an otherworldly experience. Music possesses a remarkable ability to transcend the ordinary, and up in the sky we truly felt the enchantment of unity through song. It was a reminder that music can elevate us to heights we never imagined, quite literally,“ the singer said of this unique experience. Mahola, also known as The One Who Sings, is also taking her craft to new depths with the formation of The Feminine Force, an exceptional all-female band. She says this remarkable ensemble not only represents a musical journey but also signifies a profound cultural and spiritual exploration aimed at celebrating and harnessing the extraordinary power of the female voice. “The force, the beauty, the sweat, the pain, the suffering, the injustice – this is what The Feminine Force embodies.Our band is a haven of generosity, kindness, and laughter, free from tension.

“We seek to explore the full spectrum of the feminine voice, from its depths to its emotions, from anger to softness, and harness its power for the greater good,“ she said. Part of this inspirational ensemble’s vision is to perform at some of the biggest international festivals, including medicine festivals, Afro-punk events, and in queer and alternative spaces, theatres, concert halls, amphitheatres, and natural settings. She says the band is versatile, as it consists of a core group of six members, yet remains open to change and expansion as needed. This, she says, could range from a three-piece ensemble to a choir of 10-20 members.