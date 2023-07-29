Musicians line up to celebrate EFF’s 10th anniversary

The EFF has added the country’s hottest list of music artists to its 10th-anniversary birthday celebration, which are taking place at the FNB Stadium today.
The event is scheduled to bring together over 40 local artists, among them Black Motion, Ihashi Elimhlophe, Spikiri, Alaska, Boohle, Bethusile, Nomfundoh, Mlindo The Vocalist, Bobbly Blanco, Daliwonga, Uncle Vinny, Makhadzi, Young Stunna, Mellow and Sleazy, Duma Ntando, Dr. Tumi, and Heavy K.
The EFF continued this morning to announce its readiness to host the multitudes of people, while thousands of EFF supporters are expected to show up for this momentous affair.
“It's all systems go in FNB Stadium. Let us all ready ourselves for the message of hope and to celebrate the Peoples Movement for Economic Emancipation.”
Different members of the party from all corners of the country have been sharing their exciting arrivals on social media for this much-anticipated celebration.
Earlier in the week, EFF leader Julius Malema expressed excitement ahead of the celebration, announcing that they received 100 cows and groceries as donations.
“I would like to thank the people of South Africa for having donated 100 cows for the 10th-anniversary celebration of the EFF.
"It is all systems go. There is no hustle, we are now consolidating the numbers in terms of pushing our people to attend the rally. All preparations - the buses, the stage, the sound, and the cows; there is no single person who is going to leave FNB stadium without tasting the meat donated to them by the people of South Africa.”