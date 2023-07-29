Musicians line up to celebrate EFF’s 10th anniversary

The EFF has added the country’s hottest list of music artists to its 10th-anniversary birthday celebration, which are taking place at the FNB Stadium today. The event is scheduled to bring together over 40 local artists, among them Black Motion, Ihashi Elimhlophe, Spikiri, Alaska, Boohle, Bethusile, Nomfundoh, Mlindo The Vocalist, Bobbly Blanco, Daliwonga, Uncle Vinny, Makhadzi, Young Stunna, Mellow and Sleazy, Duma Ntando, Dr. Tumi, and Heavy K.

The EFF continued this morning to announce its readiness to host the multitudes of people, while thousands of EFF supporters are expected to show up for this momentous affair. “It's all systems go in FNB Stadium. Let us all ready ourselves for the message of hope and to celebrate the Peoples Movement for Economic Emancipation.” Different members of the party from all corners of the country have been sharing their exciting arrivals on social media for this much-anticipated celebration.