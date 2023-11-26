Muzi Yeni and Royal Victory win big at the Betway Summer Cup 2023

The highly anticipated Betway Summer Cup 2023 ended on a memorable note for big race rider Muzi Yeni and Royal Victory, who took home R5 million at the packed Turffontein Racecourse at the weekend. The Gr2 Jonsson Workwear Dingaans was another cracker of a race and won in brilliant fashion by Purple Pitcher with jockey Kabelo Matsunyane thundering home to nab Gimmeanotherchance on the line for a famous win in the final stride for owner Stinkie Pooe and trainer Robyn Klaasen.

MEC for Economic Development Tasneem Motara. Picture: Supplied The likes of former national cricket captain Graeme Smith, Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung, former Bafana Bafana internationals Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lucky Lekgwathi and Hlompho Kekana, as well as sports broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono were among those who brought glitz and glam to the red carpet, along with 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe, Purple Group CEO and 4Racing board chairperson Charles Savage, and glamorous Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Tasneem Motara. In keeping with the theme of the Betway Summer Cup being the ‘People’s Race’, all the hard-working grooms who lovingly nurtured the horses in the final field of the Betway Summer Cup were awarded an amazing R20 000 each by Betway, and they all left the course as winners, regardless of where their charges finished. Well-known entertainment stars DJ Zinhle and Lady Du had everyone dancing to their beats, making the racecourse pulsate with energy.

The fashion on the day was also something to marvel at, with everyone interpreting the “Summer Reign” theme in various ways. African luxury design house and partner Excelsior Lusso showed off their amazing new collection, Lekgowa la di Kgosigadi, on models strutting down the red carpet, turning heads and making jaws drop. The Betway Summer Cup’s destination partner, Joburg Tourism Company, added to the People’s Race theme with a fantastic on-course Joburg Summer Fashion Market, showcasing 20 local SMMEs who displayed their wares to the crowds at Turffontein. Muzi Yeni. Picture: Supplied “The 2023 Betway Summer Cup was more than just a race – it was a fantastic celebration of the very best of horse racing on the highveld, and it was a huge success! We would like to thank Betway for their continued support and partnership with 4Racing, which helped us raise the bar to another level this year. From the heart-stopping racing to the star-studded red carpet and mind-blowing music performances and hospitality, it was a day which well and truly ushered in a ‘Summer Reign’ and was thoroughly enjoyed by all punters and racegoers. This is our blue-ribbon event, and I am extremely proud of its massive success. A huge congratulations to all the winning connections on a day which really showed the tremendous passion for racing on the Highveld,” said Sithebe.