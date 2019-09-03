File Picture.

Wearing your natural hair is a right, not a privilege. These are the words that have fired up the My Natural Hair brand’s petition that quickly reached 10000 signatures from social media shares. “Why is it that in our schools, 25 years after the abolishment of apartheid, learners are currently still being marginalised and discriminated against for their natural/ethnic hair resulting in a violation of their human rights outlined in the Constitution in Section 9(4), Section 10 and Section 28 (1b).”

In the petition, My Natural Hair is calling for the establishment of a national hair policy by the Department of Education, which would protect learners by giving them the right to wear natural/ethnic hair in schools.

Brand manager Justin Veldsman said they were in the process of collating real life stories to build a case and take it to the courts. The My Natural Hair brand makes products that cater for afro hair specifically.

“The petition goes on after the signatures. We need to have a lot of the stories behind it. It is not just girls with natural hair it is also boys with dreadlocks being forced to cut their hair.”

Veldsman said that the petition was also highlighting how school rules favoured type 1 hair to type 4C hair, which naturally grew upwards. “We are going to build a case on that, it is a human rights infringement.”

“As South Africans, we should not have to conform to colonial norms with regards to ‘acceptable’ hairstyles but should be inclusive of the broad spectrum of ethnicities and cultures within our country.”

Veldsman added that the more signatures they got, the more credibility their case would have.

By 5pm yesterday, the petition had been signed by more than 10000 people after it went viral on Sunday.

“We have been getting letters of support from politicians and people in the industry.”

He added that schools being dismissive of learners and their hair was an injustice because of what the learners have to go through to grow their hair and be forced to braid their hair constantly resulting in conditions such as traction alopecia.

“Because people don’t know better, we force children to carry on and follow the rules.

“We got involved because no one was. As a community we wanted to assist.

My Natural Hair brand’s petition has quickly reached 10 000 signatures from social media shares.

“It is a learning experience for us as well. We have sought legal counsel and after we have gained all the signatures we need and the stories we will go back to the counsel to see what further steps to take.

Tomorrow, the My Natural Hair team and members of the natural hair community will stand in solidarity with Malibu High School learners at their disciplinary hearing.

Last week, learners from Grades 10 to 12 at the Cape Town school alleged they were told by the principal that their “outrageous hair” needed “to be kept in plaits or tied up” and the school caretaker had compared their hair to that of apes.

The petition goes on to add: “Over the past 20 years, numerous learners have been ostracised at schools across South Africa for wearing natural hair or hairstyles reflective of their religious or cultural norms which violates their basic human rights to freedom of expression, religion and culture and this violation needs to end and our schools need to become places where all are accepted and embraced irrespective of our differences.”

The petition was shared by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, among others, saying it was “in essence about forcing all schools, private and public, never ever to tell kids not to wear their Afro hair”.