Mzansi prays for Zahara’s recovery

Messages of support and love continue to flood in for Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana after it was announced that she was hospitalised after complaining of pain. Mkutukana’s family and team said she was admitted to hospital for a week.

“We wanted to take this opportunity as a family to express gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and compassion for our dearest Zahara since the recent media articles about the nature of her health. “For your kindness and concern, and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter’s health. Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. “The doctors are working diligently, and we await further updates from them.”

The family refuted rumours that have been spread about Zahara’s health. This followed sensationalised reports alleging that “liver complications” had landed the award-winning musician in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Johannesburg. “Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality within our family and close friends, that has not stopped the spread of disingenious information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her official social media platforms or by herself.”

Her family and team asked for privacy during this time and prayers for the musician's speedy recovery. “We trust that she will be back on the road soon, doing what she loves, and what we all love her for – healing people through her powerful gift and love of music with love and kindness.” Well-known personalities such as Rorisang Thandekiso, Salamina Mosese, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and many fans shared messages of support.