Nadia Nakai details events of night AKA got shot

Johannesburg - Famous music star Nadia Nakai speaks out about the night her lover, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, was fatally shot in Durban. Nakai, who was in a relationship with Forbes, says when the news broke she did not think it was a fatal incident.

She was a guest on the “L-Tido” podcast, where she spoke candidly about her reaction to the news. She said she communicated with Forbes shortly before he passed away. “It didn’t register that he was shot fatally at all until I got the news that it was fatal. I really thought he was shot in the shoulder or, like, in the leg,” said Nakai.

She has also been writing lengthy messages about her grief on social media. “My Heart is shattered; this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud; thank you, baby. Protected me, prayed for me, and inspired me. I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. “I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts! I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me or hear your laugh. We had plans. There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you; I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away? I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t. Rest in peace, Kiernan. I love you.”