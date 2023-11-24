Nadia Nakai joins entertainment powerhouse

Rapper Nadia Nakai, who recently joined Ziiki Media—Africa's leading entertainment company—has expressed her enthusiasm about becoming a member of a new family.
Celebrated for her engaging performances, the female rapper shared her excitement about the major move in her music career and said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Ziiki Media family. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals here and creating music and content for my fans.”
With the goal of bringing African talent and stories to a worldwide audience, Ziiki Media has continuously pushed the envelope and created exceptional performers who connect with a wide range of fans.
Through innovative storytelling and groundbreaking productions, the company has captured the hearts of millions with creativity, quality and meaningful impact.
The music company was established as a trailblazer in the world of entertainment and is dedicated to creating content that not only entertains but also fosters positive change in society.
In an exciting development, the company is also thrilled to have Nadia Nakai added to its roster of talented artists.
Her exceptional talent, unmatched energy, and dedication to her craft make her a perfect fit.
"We are delighted to welcome Nadia Nakai to the Ziiki Media family," said Ria, Executive Director at Ziiki Media. "Her talent and passion for music align perfectly with our commitment to creativity and quality. We believe that her unique voice and perspective will contribute significantly to our mission of driving positive change through entertainment."
