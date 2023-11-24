Nadia Nakai joins entertainment powerhouse

Rapper Nadia Nakai, who recently joined Ziiki Media—Africa's leading entertainment company—has expressed her enthusiasm about becoming a member of a new family. Celebrated for her engaging performances, the female rapper shared her excitement about the major move in her music career and said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Ziiki Media family. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals here and creating music and content for my fans.”

With the goal of bringing African talent and stories to a worldwide audience, Ziiki Media has continuously pushed the envelope and created exceptional performers who connect with a wide range of fans. Through innovative storytelling and groundbreaking productions, the company has captured the hearts of millions with creativity, quality and meaningful impact. The music company was established as a trailblazer in the world of entertainment and is dedicated to creating content that not only entertains but also fosters positive change in society.