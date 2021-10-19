Nathaniel Julies trial: ‘Blood found in back of cop van’

Johannesburg – A State witness in the Nathaniel Julies trial yesterday testified that he saw blood spots of the victim in the back of the police van. Warrant officer Raphatla Moloi from the SAPS Crime Investigation Team in Gauteng told the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court that he reconstructed the scene where Julies was murdered on September 1 last year.

He took photos of the police van that drove Julies to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after he was shot, he testified. It is alleged that Julies was shot on August 26 last year by accused number one, Caylene Whiteboy, and was picked up by accused number two Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, and put in the back of the van, and rushed to hospital. Another officer, accused number three Voster Netshiongolo, is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Captain Sussanna Berrange from the SAPS Academy in Tshwane also testified yesterday.

Berrange, who has been in service for 27 years, was the training officer for Whiteboy in 2019. She presented portfolio evidence of Whiteboy’s training which included firearm training and highlighted that the accused achieved 100% in her firearm assessments. “She was taught how to make a firearm safe whenever she has it in her hands. This entailed that she makes sure there are no rounds in the firearm and that the safety lock is on when the firearm is not in use ,” said Berrange.

Berrange added that trainees are taught to only use shotguns for crowd control and to launch grenades. She said all shotguns containing rubber bullets should be fired to the ground away from the person. The shotgun and the firing point should be 10 metres apart. It is alleged that Julies was shot at 8.5 metres. The matter has been postponed to tomorrow for cross-examination.