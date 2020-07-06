Netcare hospitals nearing capacity as Covid-19 cases rise in Gauteng and EC

With the number of new Covid-19 cases at more than 10000 a day, the Netcare Hospital Group has warned that capacity to take in new patients is tight. The group said that while it was untrue that their hospitals had reached capacity and were now turning away patients, they were experiencing a surge in Covid-19 patients in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. This weekend, the number of daily new cases passed the 10000 mark. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, between 12% and 15% of Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospital. The rest recover at home. Jacques du Plessis, the managing director of Netcare’s hospital division, said: “We currently have capacity in our hospitals for both Covid-19 and other patients in our critical care units and general wards. It should be noted that not all patients admitted with Covid-19 or as persons under investigation for Covid-19 require care in critical care units, ventilation or oxygen. “The situation remains extremely fluid and we expect demand to escalate further in the coming weeks.”

Du Plessis said they had contingency plans in place that ensured that when their hospitals reached capacity, patients could be moved to those with space. He said in instances where a hospital experienced an unexpected staff shortfall, the facility may temporarily divert emergencies to nearby hospitals.

“It should be noted that emergency medical care will always be provided to any person who presents at an emergency department with a life-threatening injury or condition,” he said.

Du Plessis advised that with the huge increase in positive cases, people should adhere to health protocols.

“Now, more than ever before, every person should play their part in fighting the pandemic. It is the responsibility of each South African to maintain safe practices in order to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.

“Regular washing of hands with soap and water or cleaning them with an alcohol-based spray or gel; keeping a distance of at least a metre from others; wearing a mask when in public areas, for example when jogging, shopping, travelling using public transport or in the company of others; refraining from visiting or being visited by family and friends; and disinfecting any surfaces being touched regularly remain the most important in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“These are actions every person can take for their own protection and that of others, especially those who are vulnerable,” he said.