New evidence before SIU throws Ramaphosa’s nephew into the mix in Tembisa Hospital corruption

Former Tembisa Hospital employee Lindiwe ‘Dabs’ Nkosi has submitted an affidavit to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) pointing out a new series of facts into the allegations of corruption at the hospital. The Star has seen an affidavit penned by Nkosi on October 5, 2020 wherein she says tenders were given to an ANC Free State Provincial Executive Committee member in 2020, a Mpumalanga multi-millionaire also in 2020 and Hangwani Morgan Maumela, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew.

Maumela, who lives a stone’s throw away from Ramaphosa’s home, has mansions across the country and a string of luxury cars. Nkosi sought to clear suspended hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi saying the widespread “political tenders” were dished out as from 2019 and were maximised in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa. Mthunzi took office in 2021, to find an epoch of “tenders for friends” at the hospital.

According to Nkosi, after only a few months in the job Mthunzi voiced concerns of the red flags in procurement after a litany of tenders where given to the same companies. This also happened because the transactions were under R500 000, which didn’t need the signing off of the CEO and CFO. Maumela is accused of using multiple companies to tender for work of under R500 000 so that his large tender acquisitions went unnoticed. Maumela is Ramaphosa’s nephew through the president’s first wife, Hope Ramaphosa.

