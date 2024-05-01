New fleet enhances Gauteng forensic service

In an effort to improve effectiveness and accelerate emergency response in cases of multiple fatalities, the Gauteng Department of Health’s Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) launched a fleet of multi-body-carrier vehicles. The handover of these 18 vehicles by MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, occurred at the Diepkloof FPS mortuary in Soweto on Tuesday.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the 18 vehicles include 11 Sprinter vans which can carry six adult and two infant bodies in a single trip, and seven bakkies that can carry two bodies at a go. “The bakkies are tailored to navigate rough terrain, featuring winches to retrieve bodies from inaccessible locations, as demonstrated during the recent Limpopo bus crash where bodies had to be carried up a bridge. “The new fleet will ensure that the Gauteng FPS is able to respond and provide swift interventions in multiple fatality incidents similar to the unfortunate Boksburg gas tanker explosion and Johannesburg inner city building fire incident which required that resources be redirected to adequately respond to the incidents.

“During such unfortunate and tragic incidents, our response and carrying out of bodies to mortuaries is delayed due to the many trips that have to be taken by the one and two carrier vehicles. We will now be able to carry multiple deceased bodied at once in the shortest period using the newly acquired fleet. “This is a transformative step forward in our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of our forensic services. The state-of-the-art vehicles symbolise our dedication to excellence, and our commitment to upholding the higher standards of dignity and respect in our work,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. The state-of-the-art vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure efficient and dignified management of unnatural deaths. Features include cameras, GPS for precise location tracking, enhanced refrigeration systems for evidence preservation, and ergonomic designs prioritising personnel safety and comfort, including a hand washing station.

The bakkies are tailored to handle rough terrain and come equipped with winches for extracting bodies from difficult-to-reach areas, a necessity evident in incidents like the recent Limpopo bus crash. These vehicles are poised to enhance response effectiveness in similar scenarios. Moreover, Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasised that the Gauteng Department of Health’s ongoing commitment to investing in FPS, prioritising the welfare of grieving families and preserving the dignity of the deceased. This commitment encompasses initiatives such as the implementation of the Forensic Pathology Fingerprint System to identify unidentified bodies and the establishment of the Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Services training centre, aimed at educating medical and forensic professionals.