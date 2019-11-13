New HIV strain discovered









SA National Aids National Council says Group M was the strain of HIV-1 responsible for the global HIV pandemic. File Picture: Jason Lee/Reuters Scientists have discovered a new HIV strain that has been classified as HIV-1 Group M, Subtype L. SA National Aids National Council (Sanac) spokesperson Nelson Dlamini said Group M was the strain of HIV-1 responsible for the global HIV pandemic. “The news around the newly discovered HIV strain is a reminder that the HIV pandemic implores us to remain a step ahead by leveraging on existing advancements in technology and resources to understand its full scope,” Dlamini said. The new discovery is a subtype of a known existing group and is from a sample collected many years ago. However, due to a lack of ideal technology in the labs at the time, there were challenges in processing the sample, until recently - hence the news of a “new strain” that is, actually, not so new, according to Sanac.

“Current ART drugs have generally performed well against a variety of HIV subtypes, notwithstanding that there is some evidence of subtype differences in drug resistance.

“Since the new strain forms part of a known major group of HIV groupings, we do not foresee major challenges with HIV regimens currently in use,” Dlamini said.

HIV has two known types: HIV 1 and HIV 2. The latest discovery is a small variation within HIV 1, Group M and Subtype L.

Therefore, it bears no major clinical significance.

“If anything, this discovery may be a much-needed component in the advancements we have made in response to HIV. It is a positive development in the broader narrative for better treatment options, and hopefully, a springboard in our quest for a cure in the near future,” Dlamini said.

Sanac applauded the scientists who made the discovery, as it could help stop new pandemics in their tracks.

Meanwhile, in support of the government’s goal to create easier access to testing, Joburg-based non-profit organisation Witkoppen Clinic, in partnership with the Unjani Clinics Network and the Johannesburg North GP Network, has distributed more than 3500 HIV self-screening kits to patients.

Clinic executive director Dr Jean Bassett said: “The project has been a huge success. In the past two months, we’ve seen a 100% initiation on to antiretroviral treatment for patients who have screened positive using the self-screening kits.”

Although some patients are comfortable with testing at a health facility, others are not.

The kits, which are free to patients, allow for HIV screening in the privacy of their home.

With a 99.7% accuracy rate, the test takes a maximum of 15 minutes to determine a result.

“If your result is positive, you will be required to see a counsellor to take a confirmatory test. This ensures that your test result is correct.

“If positive, you will be initiated on to antiretroviral therapy as soon as possible,” Bassett said.

For more information, visit www.witkoppen.org