New law states Kgosi Mampuru inmates will get R33 from every R100 sent by their families

The Covid-19 crisis is being used to turn inmates into cash cows after a new prison directive seeks to take up to 67% of monies deposited by the families of offenders. Inmates from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services in Tshwane are crying foul following an announcement by the management that it would give offenders only R33 from every R100 sent by family members. The prison will pocket R65 from the transaction, with R2 being for bank charges. Should a family member want to send an inmate R500, the offender will receive R425, R65 will go to Kgosi Mampuru and R10 for bank charges. The Star has seen the internal prison note signed by an official who identified himself as acting prison head Mr Sebothoma, outlining the new method for inmates to load what is known as their G349 cash cards.

“All the monies or deposits for offenders will have bank charges deducted from deposits. As soon as the money is deposited into the (Absa) bank account, the Cas office will immediately deduct the bank charges amount and record the balance on the offender's G349 card and on the receipt,” the note read.

The circular, which is dated on Wednesday but signed on Thursday has a breakdown of how much will be deducted from inmates' deposits, with Kgosi Mampuru pocketing up to 67% of monies sent.

Angry inmates have accused the facility of turning their families into cash cows, alleging that the new system is using the Covid-19 crisis to milk offenders.

The bank depositing system began in April, according to another internal circular seen by The Star.

“At first, they used to allow people to register their money during the week at the cash office.

“So now, they have come up with that process of banking. Today (yesterday), they called everyone to announce that they will now start charging people money,” said an inmate, who asked to remain anonymous.

Gauteng correctional services spokesperson Zandile Mabunda said on Thursday that she was waiting for the relevant authorities to answer.