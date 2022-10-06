New platform ‘Contro’ prioritises sexual health to avoid embarrassment and shame

Access to proper information on sexual health may still be a challenge to some people, particularly with significant barriers such as embarrassment and shame. This has become a massive concern considering that almost one out of every three people is most likely to get affected and infected by STIs and or HIV.

Health platform CEO Alex Schmid speaks about Contro, a new online prescription and delivery service that now makes sexual health and confidence products easily accessible to all South Africans. This new online sexual health and product prescription and delivery service are taking the inconvenience and awkwardness out of the in-person sexual health and happiness conversations that so many South Africans dread. Contro offers virtual private and confidential consultations with real doctors who prescribe and discreetly deliver the right treatment at no extra cost.

Speaking about this online innovation, Schmid said: “In today's digitally-driven world, convenience is key, which is one of the advantages of tele-medicine. Being able to address sexual health questions and concerns virtually allows more people to take control of their sexual health and sex life without fear of judgement. It is increasingly recognised that telemedical services, like Contro, increase sexual safety and positivity through knowledge and empowerment." He also reveals that living without the all-important erection is a common challenge that often causes men to suffer with the problem quietly for years, without investigating why it happens or how to harden up. Yet still, the subject is not one openly discussed. Likewise, tackling hair loss holds a similar place for men and women, often affecting everyday confidence. And yet effective, prescription medication can often solve both situations easily.

The stigma surrounding STIs also means no one talks about them, and the embarrassment prevents individuals from seeking treatment. However, the risk of not treating an STI can profoundly impact sexual, reproductive, and mental health. Contro's service allows users to get the treatment they need without leaving home.

