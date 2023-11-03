As Amatyma International Men’s Day approaches, more intriguing details, including a star-studded line-up of speakers, have been revealed. Prominent figures such as Abdul Khoza, Nhlanhla Lux, Mzwandile Ngubeni, Siphesihle Vazi, Eric Macheru, Simphiwe Majola, and William Lehong are set to grace the event.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu is also on the line-up, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing men's social development issues on a national scale. Taz Singh, a life coach and medium, will talk about mental health and provide readings. There will be two events – one in Durban on November 18 at Platinum Belt Lounge Umhlanga (2 Palm Boulevard, Gateway, Umhlanga Ridge), and another on November 19 at Disoufeng Soweto (3166 Shinkhova St, Meadowlands West Zone 10).

International Men’s Day provides a platform to shed light on issues such as gender-based violence (GBV) and foster a more inclusive conversation that can lead to change. TT Mbha, the creator of Amatyma’s wellness network, social entrepreneur, and parent, aims to help dismantle gender stereotypes and create an environment where men can openly discuss their struggles and learn from one another. He said men needed a supportive community that empowers them to prioritise their physical, mental, and financial well-being.