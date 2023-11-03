As Amatyma International Men’s Day approaches, more intriguing details, including a star-studded line-up of speakers, have been revealed.
Prominent figures such as Abdul Khoza, Nhlanhla Lux, Mzwandile Ngubeni, Siphesihle Vazi, Eric Macheru, Simphiwe Majola, and William Lehong are set to grace the event.
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu is also on the line-up, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing men's social development issues on a national scale.
Taz Singh, a life coach and medium, will talk about mental health and provide readings.
There will be two events – one in Durban on November 18 at Platinum Belt Lounge Umhlanga (2 Palm Boulevard, Gateway, Umhlanga Ridge), and another on November 19 at Disoufeng Soweto (3166 Shinkhova St, Meadowlands West Zone 10).
International Men’s Day provides a platform to shed light on issues such as gender-based violence (GBV) and foster a more inclusive conversation that can lead to change.
TT Mbha, the creator of Amatyma’s wellness network, social entrepreneur, and parent, aims to help dismantle gender stereotypes and create an environment where men can openly discuss their struggles and learn from one another.
He said men needed a supportive community that empowers them to prioritise their physical, mental, and financial well-being.
“When I was conceptualising this event, I really wanted to create a safe platform for men to talk; men don't talk, and as a result, a lot of things are left unsaid. There are so many events for women on Women's Day and Mother's Day, but when it comes to Men's Day, there are few events that cater to men,” said Mbha.
Clicks Bronation, Proudly South African, Brand South Africa, TTMbha Financial Services, Standard Bank, The Star & Isolezwe Newspapers, Soweto TV, House of Decorum, and Suavity Collection are all rallying behind this event.
The Star