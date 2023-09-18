Niehaus and Mahumapelo at war over Mkhwebane impeachment

Johannesburg - African National Congress (ANC) MP Supra Mahumapelo and the leader of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), Carl Niehaus, recently engaged in a public spat after the former North West Premier voted for the removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector. This comes after Niehaus accused Mahumapelo of ‘’selling out’’ against the now-axed former public protector.

Last week, the national legislature voted that Mkhwebane should be removed from office following a decision by the ruling party forcing its MPS to toe the party line and vote with the DA for Mkhwebane’s impeachment. Mahumapelo was one of the 318 MPs who voted in favour of the Section 194 committee report to remove Mkhwebane. He received applause from many at Cape Town City Hall when he said ‘’yes’’.

However, this served to annoy Niehaus, who said he was disappointed by the stance taken by Mahumapelo, who is believed to be one of the few RET forces within the ANC. ‘’Let me be brutally honest. I am hurt and deeply disappointed by Supra Mahumapelo and Lawrence McDonald. Honestly, I have expected so much better from them.’’ ‘’They are among many MPs who sold out during the Section 194 impeachment vote, but they really should have known and done better. I said before the vote took place that every MP who voted for Mkhwebane’s impeachment should be named and shamed. Excuses about so-called'strategy' and keeping jobs and salaries can no longer hold. Such is simply self-serving and rationalisations without backbone and integrity,’’ Niehaus said.

However, Mahumapelo reacted strongly against Niehaus, adding that he does not owe him his accountability. ‘’I am not an Areta member and never will be one. I owe you no accountability for how I respond to the ANC complexities of the moment, Carl,’’ said Mahumapelo. Following her removal by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, Mkhwebane slammed Ramaphosa for rushing to remove her from office amid a litany of social ills affecting the country.