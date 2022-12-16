Niehaus says Ramaphosa should step down because he is criminally charged

Johannesburg - Expelled ANC veteran Carl Niehaus has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down and not be considered for the ANC presidential race because he has been criminally charged. Niehaus, who was recently expelled from the ANC for bringing the party into disrepute, said there were more than just double standards in the ANC. He said the ANC was confused about the application of laws and the ANC constitution.

"Ramaphosa should step down. He has been criminally charged in a private prosecution by President Jacob Zuma. The step aside rule should apply to him, and if he emerges as ANC president once more, it will be illegal," Niehaus said. Niehus said he was sad not to be part of the ANC elective conference this year. He said it was disappointing but that he would be outside Nasrec protesting to show his anger at what he described as rogue ANC leadership. "We will start at the MK commemorations in Naledi, Soweto, then we will make our way to Nasrec in protest," he said.

Niehaus said he believed the disciplinary team that enabled his expulsion had plotted against him on the instructions of Ramaphosa. "We heard them saying that the president wants the matter concluded; they thought that we were off the Zoom meeting, but Matthews Phosa and I heard them," he said. Niehaus is not the only casualty in Ramaphosa's political battle for a second term as party president. There were others who had been dealt with, including the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, and Judge President John Hlophe.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was also recently informed of pending disciplinary proceedings against her. She had been one of a few ANC members who voted yes to the adoption of the Section 89 report into Phala Phala. Dlamini Zuma was contesting for the ANC presidency. This was her second attempt following the last elective conference. The Star