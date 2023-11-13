Nine people killed in mass shootings in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Four people have been killed and another one injured in a mass shooting at Kwadwesi in Nelson Mandela Bay. Eastern Cape SAPS confirmed that three men and one woman were all found with gunshot wounds in a shack on Sunday night.

According to police information, it is alleged that at 9.15pm, the injured man was dropped off by his friend at his house in Sikhundla Street in Kwadwesi. Gunshots were heard and when the victim was in his yard, he was approached by two suspects who opened his front door and shot him inside his house. He sustained bullet wounds to his arm and chest and was taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, in a shack at the back of another house in Sikhundla Street, the bodies of four people (3 men and a woman), aged between 19 and 24, were found with gunshot wounds.

Police said their names will be released after a formal identification has been done. In both incidents, the suspects were the same. The motive is yet to be established. Police said the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gqeberha are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder.

Police said anyone who can assist with any information relating to the suspects is asked to contact D/Capt Monde Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has called on the community of Kwadwesi to assist police in speedily tracing the suspects involved in the tragic and heinous mass shooting. Mene warned that such acts will not be tolerated and has appealed to the community to stand together with police.