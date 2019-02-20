Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A Curro Holdings school has been rocked by controversy following the rape of a learner within its premises. In yet another case of sexual attack in schools, police in North West confirmed that they were investigating the rape of the nine-year-old schoolboy at Curro Academy Mahikeng last week.

According to Mahikeng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh, the boy was standing outside the toilets at the elite school last Wednesday, waiting for transport, when he was attacked.

Myburgh said investigations were continuing and no one had been arrested.

The child’s family are still too traumatised to comment.

His mother asked that they be given time to deal with the tragedy.

It is alleged that the school was unable to provide CCTV camera footage because there was load shedding when the rape happened, so their cameras were not working.

Curro Holdings confirmed the matter but declined to comment on what actions they were taking to ensure the safety of learners. They would also not say whether there was any footage of the incident.

Instead, Curro Holdings said in a statement: “The matter is under internal investigation in accordance with Curro’s policies and procedures.

“In order to protect the interests and privacy of the individuals involved, no statements will be released at this stage.”

A source who alerted The Star to the tragic incident said the attack had taken place last week during school hours.

The private schools' group is one of a string of schools where alleged sexual abuse of children has been reported over the past few months, across the country.

Last week, a teacher at a Valhalla primary school in Centurion was arrested and appeared in court for allegedly sexually assaulting a total of 24 learners.

The 55-year-old teacher had allegedly touched pupils inappropriately from June last year.

His alleged abuse was reported by learners after a safety presentation at the school.

Earlier this month, the Western Cape Education Department revealed that four primary school learners had been raped, allegedly by four of their schoolmates.

The department said the four learners were sodomised by three learners in Grade 7 and another one in Grade 6.

The Star