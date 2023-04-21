No drugs allowed in here as ‘Dagga School’ turns things around in commemoration of Dagga Day

The pupils of Leondale Secondary School and the community of Leondale came together to commemorate World Dagga Day on Thursday morning. In 2022, the school came under fire after 36 of its pupils were caught smoking dagga inside the school premises, leading to the moniker ‘Dagga School’.

At the time, then-Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi ordered disciplinary processes against the learners, saying the incident would not be tolerated. On Thursday, and while the world celebrated the 20th of April as Dagga Day or 420, the pupils of Leondale Primary School took part in an anti-substance abuse awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the dangers of substance abuse at an event also attended by Jub Jub and Nhlanhla Lux, among others. The school’s deputy principal, Jerry Mtshali, spoke to the learners about the dangers of substance abuse, saying the 36 learners should be supported in their fight against substance abuse.

“We are saying through today’s event, let us change the negative perception and narrative that Leondale Secondary is a school of substance abusers. Before I leave this podium, I would like to make a request that when this session elapses, and when we go back to our classrooms, let us show our parents or our visitors that we are a changed school, so that true learning can take place,” Mtshali said. The event, which culminated in an update on the interventions the school undertook following the incident, was held in partnership with a Johannesburg-based anti-drug NGO, the World Changers Candidates. The interventions have also seen one of the learners from the suspended group being invited to take part in the Best Diplomat Conference taking place from the 28th of April to the 1st of May 2023 in Thailand.

The chairperson of World Changers Candidates and event organiser, Lucas Mahlakgane, said it is important for parents, educators and concerned citizens to find ways to teach learners about the dangers of substance abuse through a special assembly on the day. “It is for this reason that parents, learners, as well as the Leondale Secondary School Management Team and School Governing Body, have decided to flip the coin and learn from this unfortunate incident by holding a special assembly on the day this year (Thursday, April 20) to raise awareness around the danger of drugs and substance abuse. “The special assembly was meant to highlight how two learners from the suspended group were helped as the result of the World Changers Candidates' interactive substance education and prevention programme, which they extended to the School. This resulted in the formation of a support group that is now assisting those who are struggling with other social issues, which could lead to them taking drugs if not attended to,’’ Mahlakgane added.