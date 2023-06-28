No end in sight for e-tolls in Gauteng, says DA

Johannesburg - According to Fred Nel, MPL, the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport, "the Gauteng provincial government has no plans to end e-tolls, and there is a possibility that the e-toll contract will be extended once more", even though Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured residents that e-tolls are a thing of the past. Nel said: "The e-Toll contract has been renewed until the middle of June, and the extension of this contract means that the current debt owed for the e-toll gantries will increase and residents will continue to be billed for this unwanted system.

"It is worrying that there has been no further communication regarding the Gauteng provincial government’s (GPG) portion of the debt that needs to be paid. "GPG has not yet finalised the financial model for the replacement of e-Tolls. This means that the province has committed to debt that it has no idea how to service." Nel added that inevitably, funds would be taken away from other departments, and service delivery in the province would continue to suffer.