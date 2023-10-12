No existing record of a matric certificate for ‘bogus’ doctor Matthew Lani

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that there is no existing record of a National Senior Certificate (NSC), or matric certificate, for Matthew Bongani Lani, who has garnered attention in recent days with claims on social media of being a licensed doctor. The doctor, who has carved a name for himself there by giving medical advice, has prompted many of his followers to dig into his background after citing his academic details publicly.

Gauteng Department of Health, the University of the Witwatersrand, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), Cambridge International College, and the Gauteng Department of Education have since shared public statements revealing that his name does not appear in their official registers for any period. In recent developments, the GDE reveals that records indicate that “Matthew Bongani Lani” was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007. However, he was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) School in Kew, Johannesburg in January 2010. “Based on these records, and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi (accreditation body), we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a matric certificate.

“This followed an evaluation at the time, which determined that his academic performance dictated that he be transferred to an LSEN school. Subsequently, his academic journey at Gresswold LSEN School came to an end in September 2012. “Matthew re-emerged on our system in 2016 at Fourways Adult Centre, where he wrote three subjects as a part-time candidate. However, he only passed one.” The Health Department opened a case against Lani, detailing that the case is in line with the Health Professions Act, Act No 56 of 1974 as amended, which states that practising while not registered with the HPCSA is a criminal offence.