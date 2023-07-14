No special treatment for convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, says DCS

Despite the Department of Correctional Services refuting claims that convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are receiving special treatment, citizens see it another way. A number of South Africans took to social media platforms, including Twitter, where they expressed shock amid hearing correctional services national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, confirming that Magudumana is being kept in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, instead of a prison cell.

“She is being kept in the section because of the fact that number one, the investigation is still continuing on this case, number two, she is a high profile offender who needs to be guarded at all times. Number three, that section is a high security section. So she does not have access or interaction with other offenders,” said Thobakgale. A video showing a beauty salon for inmates inside the correctional facility, where Magudumana also does her hair and make-up before making court appearances, set tongues wagging. Twitter user Mahlako a’Mphela wrote; “Offenders get to do their hair when appearing in court while the families or victims of the crime committed will be traumatised to see them, the worst part sporting a new hairstyle.”

G-man wrote: “Seems like prison is the land of milk and honey mos.” Thobakgale also went on an oversight at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre yesterday, where Bester has been held since 13 April, after the deportation from their Arusha, Tanzania arrest. The visit came amid reports that Magudumana and Bester were getting preferential treatment.

The two refused to be interviewed by media. Bester escaped from the Mangaung correctional centre in May last year and Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, and over 7 former G4S security employees, were arrested in connection with his brazen escape. The body of Katlego Bereng was found in cell 35 where Bester was kept.

Bester is currently at the C-Max prison under a 24 hour guard. During the visit, prison officials were seen standing outside Bester’s cell, and when peeping through, media personnel saw him sitting on his bed, reading a book while several other nooks were scattered around. When journalists asked Thobakgale whether or not Bester had given consent to be filmed, he raised issues of being tortured in the prison.

Thobakgale said there was no need for him (Bester) to grant him permission “to come and do my work”. He said if journalists wanted to interview him, they then had to ask him. “When I am getting tortured you do not ask permission,” shouted Bester from inside his cell.