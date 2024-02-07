Noah reflects on the thrilling moments following his Grammy Awards hosting

Following his fourth consecutive hosting of the esteemed Grammy Awards, popular comedian and television star Trevor Noah has taken some time to reflect on his experience revealing his thrilling highlights. Noah also received a nomination for his stand-up comedy CD, “I Wish You Could”, in the Best Comedy Album category.

Following yet another prosperous run, the celebrated comedian expressed his gratitude to everyone who collaborated closely with him and related memorable experiences he had with other distinguished guests. “I wouldn’t dare try to sum up my #GRAMMYs night by just posting a pic with @jayz & a pic with @Beyonce! Soooo ... here are TWO pics with @JayZ & TWO with @beyonce. “This journey called life never ceases to amaze and inspire me. I love stand-up comedy because I cherish nothing more than making people feel good or bringing a smile to someone's face.

“To be nominated for a Grammy is a blessing and honour I never expected and truly cherish with all my heart. “Thank you to every single one of you who's been in the audience for these shows; without you, there would literally be no show,” Noah said when he spoke about his nomination. Last year, he was granted the prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize 2023, making him the first comic to get the accolade since Charlie Chaplin in 1965.

The international talent was honoured for his inspired contribution to the theme “In Praise of Folly“, titled after Erasmus’ most renowned work, which is loaded with humour, social critique, and political satire. The Praemium Erasmianum Foundation said Noah, 39, was receiving the prize “for his inspired contribution to the theme ‘In Praise of Folly’ … With his sharp-minded, mocking, yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’.” The Erasmus Prize is awarded annually to a person or institution that has made an exceptional contribution to the humanities, the social sciences, or the arts. The king of the Netherlands is a patron of the foundation.