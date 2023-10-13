Nominees announced for Feather Awards 2023

The list of colourful nominees for the highly anticipated 15th annual Feather Awards, which will take place on November 9 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, has been announced. The list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but shone brightly.

The Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice, will return as the 2023 hosts for a third consecutive season. The Feather Awards recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community in entertainment and advocacy. Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, congratulated the nominees.

“This year we are here to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities, during these challenging times,” Kotlolo said. "Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all. “Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitise, culminating in this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond. Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you.”

Kotlolo has promised a memorable night where people can come together to honour the community’s outstanding achievements and contributions. Among the nominees: Best Styled Individual – Musa Keys

– PonaHalo – Yaya Mavundla Hunk of the Year

– Thembinkosi Mthembu – Mondli Makhoba – Toss

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – Mrs Mops – Sorisha Naidoo

– Swanky Jerry Sports Personality of the Year – Andile Dlamini

– Akani Simbine – SA Netball Role model of the Year

– The Fruit Basket – Tony Kruger – Patsy P Alley

Cutest Couple – Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay – Buhlebendalo & Botshelo

– Xihla & Busi Hot Chick of the Year – Uncle Waffles

– Homba Mazaleni – Mordecai Media Award of the Year

– The Lunch League – Sowetan / S Mag – Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema

Fag hag of the Year – Nhlanhla Mafu – Tamara Dey

– Musa Mthombeni Designer of the Year (new category) – Gert-Johan Coetzee

– Otiz Seflo – Lulama Wolf Musician

– Tyler ICU – Bongezizwe Mabandla – Lloyiso

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) – Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho

– Tshiamo – Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Drama Queen

– Joku – Lebo M – Ayanda Ncwane

Social Media Personality of the Year – Sethu Nkosi – Barbie Jackson

– Sabelo The Creator Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector – Miss SA

– Woolworths – Nike Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector

– Do Better Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement – Sacred Heart School

– Phuti Lekoloane Foundation – WAQE Best Rainbow Parenting