Nomzamo Mbatha to grace the Global Citizen stage in the US

Johannesburg - Internationally acclaimed actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha is among the personalities set to join the line-up that will take the stage on Central Park’s Great Lawn for the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. The highly anticipated festival will broadcast live to the world on Saturday, September 23, from New York City’s Central Park, where 60 000 global citizens will be in attendance, along with the world’s leading artists and advocates.

They will gather for a day of action and advocacy for equity, for the planet, for food and for jobs to end extreme poverty now, as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly. Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, spoke about the festival and said: “To have a powerhouse of broadcasters and streamers taking the Global Citizen movement to the whole world on September 23 presents a significant opportunity to drive action in this critically important year for social change. “We couldn’t be happier to have truly inspiring world leaders taking the stage alongside Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Katie Holmes, Eddie Izzard and this year’s sensational line-up. It’s going to be an unforgettable day in Central Park.”

Mbatha is set to (join) Theron, Chris Rock, Daymond John, Eddie Izzard, Katie Holmes, Liza Koshy, Natasha Lyonne and Vladimir Duthiers in the line-up that will take the stage on Central Park’s Great Lawn. The festival can be watched on (channels including) ABC, ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, SABC, TimesLIVE, TNT, TV3, Veeps and YouTube. UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian Minister of Development and Co-operation; Gilbert Houngbo, director-general, International Labour Organisation; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor- Leste; Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO, Dubai Cares; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, World Health Organization; Yasmine Sherif, executive director, Education Cannot Wait and leading advocates Brianna Fruean, Helena and Nina Gualinga, and Moj Mahdara will lead the charge, calling for systemic change for the world’s most marginalised populations.