Norma Gigaba ’not aware of conspiracy to murder allegations’

Johannesburg – Norma Gigaba's lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, says his client is not aware of the "conspiracy to murder" allegations that have been levelled against her. "All we know is what came out in the newspaper reports. It was never brought to our attention except what we read in the newspapers. “We cannot challenge what is in the newspapers. We've been dealing with the Hawks since Friday, they've never brought that to our attention," Nkhwashu said on Monday. He added that despite the media alleging that the conspiracy charge was lodged in June, his client was arrested for an offences committed in July. Meanwhile, former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, who has remained out of the spotlight since his wife's arrest, did not respond to a request to confirm allegations that he had laid a criminal case of conspiracy to murder against his wife.

Attempts to reach him on his cellphone were unsuccessful.

According to a report by City Press, the former home affairs and finance minister alerted the police about a plot to kill him.

The report further stated that this led to the Hawks arresting her on Friday.

Gigaba spent Friday night in police holding cells, but was released on bail of R 5000 on Saturday and made a brief appearance at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on MOnday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

This comes after a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to her husbands' friend, Peterson Siyaya, was badly damaged at their matrimonial home in Waterkloof Ridge in Pretoria.

During her appearance, Gigaba was not asked to plead on both charges. The case has been postponed to September 14 for further investigations and her bail has been extended until then.

Meanwhile, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi on Monday reiterated their involvement in Gigaba's arrest, saying they were able to justify their action.

"There is a bigger picture. We can justify the arrest, based on information that we have. At the right time we will give feedback to the public," he said, adding the Hawks would not issue any further comments on the matter.

In her brief appearance, Gigaba was represented by advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu.

Her instructing attorney, Victor Nkhwashu, told the media outside court his client wanted to clear her name and said“she is fine”.

Gigaba has also indicated that she intends challenging her arrest by the Hawks.

The Star