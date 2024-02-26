North West allocates funding to empower women and combat gender-based violence

Acting North West Premier Nono Maloyi has unveiled plans to tackle rising cases of gender-based violence, with R17 million earmarked for non-profit organisations providing support services.
Additionally, initiatives to empower women through skills development and market access will receive significant financial backing.
On February 20, in the North West provincial legislature, Maloyi announced during his State of the Province Address that the province will fund 20 non-profit organisations to offer a range of assistance to victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in an effort to toughen up the fight against ongoing cases of GBVF .
He expressed his sadness in his speech about the increasing rate of gender-based violence cases in the province, which mostly targets women, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities.
“The province, through the Department of Social Development, will set aside R17m to fund NPOs to provide a basket of services to persons with disabilities.”
He reported that 792 victims received protection support as part of the government’s increased efforts to fight GBVF.
“The government will continue to offer financial and professional assistance to 19 victim empowerment centres, guaranteeing that the victims receive accommodation, basic counselling, court preparation, and psycho-social support services.”
He further stated that the government will keep collaborating with law enforcement to guarantee that victims of gender-based violence receive co-ordinated care.
Maloyi was unwavering in his commitment to see that those responsible for these terrible crimes face the full might of the law.
On women’s empowerment, Maloyi stated that R1.4m has been allocated for the upskilling and growth of eight women-led co-operatives and individuals.
In addition, R4.5m has been allocated to assist SMMEs and women’s co-operatives in gaining market access for their commodities and products.
The Star
Nobukhosi Tshabalala