North West allocates funding to empower women and combat gender-based violence

Additionally, initiatives to empower women through skills development and market access will receive significant financial backing.

Acting North West Premier Nono Maloyi has unveiled plans to tackle rising cases of gender-based violence, with R17 million earmarked for non-profit organisations providing support services.

On February 20, in the North West provincial legislature, Maloyi announced during his State of the Province Address that the province will fund 20 non-profit organisations to offer a range of assistance to victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in an effort to toughen up the fight against ongoing cases of GBVF .

He expressed his sadness in his speech about the increasing rate of gender-based violence cases in the province, which mostly targets women, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

“The province, through the Department of Social Development, will set aside R17m to fund NPOs to provide a basket of services to persons with disabilities.”