North West learner, 19, arrested for stabbing another learner will have bail hearing next week

Johannesburg – The 19-year-old learner arrested by the North West police for stabbing another learner at the Rustenburg Bus Rank will be appearing in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court next for a formal bail application. Blessing Dintle Tladi appeared briefly in thecourt earlier on Monday after he was arrested on Friday for fatally stabbing 18-year-old Lethabo Mojalefa Sibanda and injuring another learner following a squabble between the two groups.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said Tladi appeared in court and was formally charged with murder and attempted murder. Tselanyane said the matter was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application to proceed. According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his throat.

According to bystanders, the victim, who comes from a high school in Rustenburg, allegedly fought with Tladi, who in turn recruited a group of other learners to attack the victim's group. The two groups allegedly gathered at the bus rank, leading to a fight and the eventual stabbing of Sibanda, who was later certified dead at the scene. Another learner, who was also stabbed, was transported to a local hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).