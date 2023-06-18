North West police ask community for assistance with info after gruesome discovery of two elderly women’s bodies

Johannesburg - The Taung Police request the community’s assistance with information after the gruesome discovery of the bodies of two elderly women. The police said the bodies of Mmapulana Pauline Mmusi, 80, and Merriam Kelebogile Mokgalagadi, 59, were discovered in the early hours of Friday in Manokwane Village.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Mmusi and Mokgalagadi had left their homes in the afternoon on Thursday to collect firewood in a nearby field. “When they did not return home before dark, their families, friends and community members started looking for them, leading to the gruesome discovery,” Myburgh said. “Both females were found dead not far from each other in the nearby field. They were both severely assaulted and sustained serious head injuries.”

Myburgh said the women were both declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS). The police confirmed they were also investigating the possibility that the victims might have been raped. “Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation is requested to call Warrant Officer Peace Babe on 082 443 8680. Alternatively, one can contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app on your smartphone. Information received will be treated as confidential,” Myburgh said. The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and said the police would work around the clock to ensure that those responsible for this horrendous crime are brought to book.