North West University denies black students injured due to racist motivations

The North West University (NWU) has voiced disappointment over social media posts that have labelled the injury of students following protest action at the Vanderbijlpark campus a “racist spat” between white and black students. Since Tuesday, a number of videos have surfaced on social media platforms alleging that a racist white student had driven over and injured three black students.

In one of these videos, security personnel, as well two white males, can be seen standing in front of a young female student, while other students can be heard shouting and asking her why she was running them over. In other videos, the men are seen escorting the visibly scared and shaken student through the crowds of students who continue to berate her and sing protest songs. Louis Jacobs, NWU Director of Corporate Communications, said they were unsure why and to what end the incident regarding the students was being framed as being racially motivated when this was the furthest thing from what happened.

Jacobs said from Tuesday morning, a group of students started disrupting activities at the Vanderbijlpark campus, to such an extent that free movement of students and staff was prohibited, with all entrances of the campus eventually being blocked. According to the spokesperson, the campus management had at this point been unsuccessful in getting to ascertain what the students’ grievances were. He said the police who were on scene intervened with tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd as students had started throwing stones at them.

“In this process, the student’s vehicle was damaged, and she wanted to get away from the chaos and ended up allegedly knocking down two students.” Jacobs said according to the information they had received, only two students were injured in the panic, with one being examined and back on campus the same evening. “I know that various allegations are being made about this student deliberately running over these students and even that it was racially motivated, but these are completely unfounded and untrue according to the information we have discovered.”

Campuses were closed on Wednesday with students receiving material online; however, he said by Thursday, everyone was back on campus with face-to-face classes to resume on Friday. NWU Principal and Vice Chancellor Professor Mzubanzi Bismark Tyobeka, in addressing the student woes that led to disruptions at the Vanderbijlpark campus, reminded students that the institution was not responsible for matters involving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). “We must reiterate that the university does not have control regarding the evaluation of NSFAS applications, approvals, appeals and defunding processes. Students and the entire student population in our country are aware of this; thus, it is disheartening to witness unfortunate chaotic events such as the one that happened yesterday.